Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.78 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $14,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,601,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.