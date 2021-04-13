Primalbase Token (PBT) Price Up 77.9% This Week

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Primalbase Token coin can now be purchased for about $808.34 or 0.01276995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primalbase Token has traded 77.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primalbase Token has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $3,863.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00259989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.98 or 0.00672958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,119.94 or 0.99715397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.18 or 0.00914982 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

