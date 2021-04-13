Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.04 Million Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 404,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCO. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 299,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.