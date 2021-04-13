Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.77 Million Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

