Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Wingstop by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,372.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Wingstop stock opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.