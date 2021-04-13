Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 614 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $291,049.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,050,386 shares of company stock worth $71,821,453. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of IART opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

