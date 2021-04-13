Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,722,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,932,195.10.

TSE PG opened at C$2.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.89. Premier Gold Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$3.48. The firm has a market cap of C$702.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold Property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

