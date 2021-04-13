Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,722,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,932,195.10.

TSE PG opened at C$2.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.89. Premier Gold Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$3.48. The firm has a market cap of C$702.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold Property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

