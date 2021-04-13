PQ Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,156 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 12 put options.

Shares of PQG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,595. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PQG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

