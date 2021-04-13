Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AUCOY stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.