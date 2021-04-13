POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

PORBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:PORBF opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. POLA Orbis has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

