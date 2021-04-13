Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,979. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.