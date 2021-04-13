Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,509,000 after buying an additional 294,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.89. 6,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $216.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

