Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 243,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 652,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 111,617 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 58,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,979. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

