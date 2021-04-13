Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after buying an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

