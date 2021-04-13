Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PGENY stock remained flat at $$8.93 during trading on Tuesday. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. Pigeon has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $11.88.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

