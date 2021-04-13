Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $70.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

