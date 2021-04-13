Phoenix Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,032. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

