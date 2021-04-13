Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $786,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.71. 10,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,410. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

