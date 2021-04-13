Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $381,000 Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Shares of CTXS traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.96. 5,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,027. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.