Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $2.16 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 66,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,830. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3,813.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

