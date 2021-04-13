Phoenix Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $1,843,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,674,284.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,056,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock traded up $10.95 on Tuesday, reaching $139.96. 11,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,869. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

