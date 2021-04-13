Phoenix Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, reaching $274.43. The stock had a trading volume of 154,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.34 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.18. The stock has a market cap of $321.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

