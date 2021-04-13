Phoenix Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,528 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000.

BATS:DIVO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 97,055 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79.

