PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,087,000 shares, an increase of 956.4% from the March 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,653,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 688,886,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,869,125. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

