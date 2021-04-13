Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Pgs Asa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

OTCMKTS PGSVY opened at $0.77 on Friday. Pgs Asa has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $301.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.