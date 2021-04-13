Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading 4.9% Higher

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.43. 91,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 64,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.05 to C$0.45 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

