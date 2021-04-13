Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.29 on May 6th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2859 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

PBR opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $11.89.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBR. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

