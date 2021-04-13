Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $28.67 Average PT from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

