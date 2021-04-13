Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as low as $6.06. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 6,096 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

