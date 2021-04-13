Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.71.

PNR opened at $63.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40. Pentair has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

