PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $493.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.97.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

