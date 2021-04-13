Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,724 shares of company stock valued at $45,283,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.93. 115,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,738. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,763.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.60.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

