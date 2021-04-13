PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 303.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. On average, analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,002 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Also, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Insiders purchased 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 over the last ninety days. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

