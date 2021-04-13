PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.75.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBF. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.86.

NYSE:PBF opened at $13.25 on Monday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PBF Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 301,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 158,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275,508 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

