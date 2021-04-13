Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

