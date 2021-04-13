Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $93.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average is $90.45. Paychex has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

