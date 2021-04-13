Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 87.1% in March

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $842.41 million, a PE ratio of 153.72 and a beta of 0.87. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

