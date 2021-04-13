Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $45.53 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 100.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.34 or 0.00058677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $45.53 million and $145.92 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067608 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00277534 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004898 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.00704517 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.39 or 0.99636847 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.56 or 0.00990603 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021024 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading
