ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $0.37

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $117,117.36 and $213.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.00425090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

