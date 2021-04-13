Paragon Advisors LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Bilibili comprises 0.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bilibili by 177.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 76.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 4,244.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 220,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

