Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 397 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.34 and its 200 day moving average is $230.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.34 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

