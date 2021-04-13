Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 1,976 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $506.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.40 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

