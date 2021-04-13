Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 151,013 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 136.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151,013 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 13.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,257,000 after buying an additional 226,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 47,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $2,828,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,891,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $111.86.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

