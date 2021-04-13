Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Shares of SQ opened at $265.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.96, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.76.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total transaction of $22,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,162,260 shares of company stock valued at $268,017,536. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.