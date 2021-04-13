Paragon Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $36,482,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $663,000.

WING stock opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.22, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

