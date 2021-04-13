Paragon Advisors LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,590 shares of company stock worth $53,721,945. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $268.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.61 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.64 and its 200 day moving average is $310.12. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

