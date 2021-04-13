Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Short Interest Update

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Paltalk stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Paltalk has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Get Paltalk alerts:

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.77%.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.