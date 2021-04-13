Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 6.8% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.84. 177,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,836,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $8,426,868.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,627,914.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $10,594,800.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $17,972,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 98,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.