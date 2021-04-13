Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 95,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,342,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

