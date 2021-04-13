Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

